Final days of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival loom as Friday marks day 5
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The last two days of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival are here, and we’re here to help you plan out the end of your week.

Half Pot sales kick off at 10:00 a.m.

Ticket sales for the half pot end Saturday night. Officials say the winner will be announced online Sunday.

Tony Henning takes the stage at 11:00 a.m., with rides opening up at the same time.

At 5:00 p.m., Kenna Elpers will perform, with Amateur Hour Finals following at 7 p.m.

Wrapping up the performances at 8 p.m. will be Terry Lee and his Million Dollar Band performance.

Also happening Friday at sunset, Evansville Police say superheroes will be surveying Franklin Street.

They can be seen on top of Gerst Haus.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

