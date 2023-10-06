CSX repairs causing road closures in Henderson: Here’s where

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Important rail repairs will soon cause potential traffic delays in western Kentucky, including right here in Henderson County.

That’s according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, who confirm they’ll be closing the roads out of safety for the repair workers.

We’re told CSX will be making repairs at US 41A and Green Street from midnight to 6 a.m. on October 18.

Also in Henderson. the area of KY 812 and Clay Street will be closed from October 9th to the 14th for rail repairs.

Officials say no marked detours will be set up for both of these closures. Drivers are encouraged to plan their routes before getting on the road.

