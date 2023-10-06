Coolest temperatures so far this season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures climbed into the low to mid 70s this afternoon under ample sunshine, but whether you are headed to West Franklin Street for the Fall Festival or to a local football game, you may want to have a light jacket handy once the sun goes down. As the sun sets, those temperatures will quickly drop back out of the 70s and through the 60s this evening, then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the low to mid 40s by early Saturday morning under clear skies. This will be our first 40s of the fall season!

Saturday will be sunny and a bit breezy at times with winds from the northwest at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. That cool breeze will keep our high temperatures in the lower 60s Saturday afternoon, so you may want a light jacket for the final day of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly with low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds, and a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out, although we will most likely stay dry. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Our temperatures will keep climbing through the first half of next week. Highs will be in the upper 60s Monday, upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday will both be sunny, but Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain due to a warm front pushing through the Tri-State.

Our skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered rain chances Thursday and Friday as a low pressure system moves into our region. That will cool us back down by the end of the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Thursday and upper 60s to near 70° Friday.

