Coldest Air Since Early May

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dense Fog Advisory until 7:00 a.m.

A cold front swept out the rain and the summer-like weather at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival . The normal high temperature is 75-degrees. Today, becoming sunny to mostly sunny and breezy as high temps only reach the lower 70s. Tonight, clearing skies and colder as lows dip into the lower 40s.

Saturday, sunny and breezy as high temps drop into the lower 60s. Saturday night, clear and cold as lows dip to 40-degrees.

Sunday, mostly sunny and less breezy as high temps drop into the mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.