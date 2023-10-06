Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Conquering the carnival rides: 14 News takes a ride on the ‘Supernova 360′

Conquering the carnival rides: 14 News takes a ride on the ‘Supernova 360′
By Robinson Miles
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For each day of Fall Festival so far, Robinson Miles has been here talking to people and capturing the sights and sounds of the event. He decided to take on a new challenge in the form of a carnival ride.

Along with the food, carnival rides are a highlight of the Fall Festival, and our Robinson Miles had the opportunity to talk to people before taking to the skies on the ‘Supernova 360.’

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PAMELA CHRISTINE HUCKELBY
Evansville nurse accused of stealing drugs
18-year-old Xavier Washington
EPD: Argument over drugs leads to shooting on W. Virginia St. in Evansville
Drugs seized in Ohio County
16 suspects charged in massive Ohio County drug bust
Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant indicted on felony charge
Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant indicted on felony charge
Deer accident on Highway 41
Motorcycle rider hurt after hitting deer on Highway 41

Latest News

"I feel like a different man": Local veteran gets treatment for PTSD
“I feel like a different man”: Local veteran gets treatment for PTSD
“We did not agree to be a guinea pig for mistakes,” Vanderburgh County moves away from child...
“We did not agree to be a guinea pig for mistakes,” Vanderburgh County moves away from child support pilot program
Shad Tuten at Victoria National Golf Club competing in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship...
Pro golfer, rookie father: How one Korn Ferry Tour member is balancing both
USI parade float builder retiring after several decades
USI parade float builder retiring after several decades