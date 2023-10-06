Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Car goes airborne, hits school gym

Scene video shows damage after a car went airborne and hit a school gym. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADEPHIA (WPVI) – A car crashed into a Philadelphia school Friday morning, damaging the school and sending the driver to the hospital.

The driver lost control and slammed into the Mariana Bracetti Academy charter school.

Emergency crews had to extricate the unresponsive driver from the wrecked car, and they were taken to an area hospital.

Luckily, students were not in the portion of the building where the accident happened. It houses the school’s gym and cafeteria.

A witness who was nearby witnessed the crash and said the car went airborne after it lost control, spinning sideways, striking a sign, tree, fence and the school building.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PAMELA CHRISTINE HUCKELBY
Evansville nurse accused of stealing drugs
18-year-old Xavier Washington
EPD: Argument over drugs leads to shooting on W. Virginia St. in Evansville
Drugs seized in Ohio County
16 suspects charged in massive Ohio County drug bust
Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant indicted on felony charge
Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant indicted on felony charge
Deer accident on Highway 41
Motorcycle rider hurt after hitting deer on Highway 41

Latest News

Update on Colorado funeral home.
WATCH: More than 100 bodies found inside a Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
‘This truly was an incredible experience’: Owensboro teacher to play ‘Wheel of Fortune’
‘This truly was an incredible experience’: Owensboro teacher to play ‘Wheel of Fortune’
‘This truly was an incredible experience’: Owensboro teacher to play ‘Wheel of Fortune’
‘This truly was an incredible experience’: Owensboro teacher to play ‘Wheel of Fortune’
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$1.4 billion Powerball prize is a combination of interest rates, sales, math — and luck
Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious in a running...
Kids found in car with passed-out women at Walmart were ‘filthy,’ police say