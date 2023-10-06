Birthday Club
AMR and first responders called to crash near USI

Crash on Evansville's west side
Crash on Evansville's west side(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies and other first responders were called to an accident on Evansville’s west side Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the crash, which happened on Red Bank and Weston Road.

The photo appears to show two vehicles involved, both with some front-end damage.

An ambulance and fire department vehicle also responded to the accident.

Deputies urge drivers to watch out for emergency vehicles and expect delays.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

‘This truly was an incredible experience’: Owensboro teacher to play ‘Wheel of Fortune’
