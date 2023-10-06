AMR and first responders called to crash near USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies and other first responders were called to an accident on Evansville’s west side Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the crash, which happened on Red Bank and Weston Road.

The photo appears to show two vehicles involved, both with some front-end damage.

An ambulance and fire department vehicle also responded to the accident.

Deputies urge drivers to watch out for emergency vehicles and expect delays.

