Union Co. gets money to resurface part of Bethel Church Rd.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky is handing out more money for road work.

Thursday, the Governor announced a list of 15 projects totaling more than $2.1 million.

This list shows Union County getting $191,194 to resurface 2.7 miles of Bethel Church Road.

The money is coming from discretionary road funds.

In June, money was awarded to McLean and Ohio Counties for road work.

Just last week, money was awarded in Daviess County for an industrial development site.

That money was from the Kentucky Product Development Initiative.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.