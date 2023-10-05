Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

10/5 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man they say broke into cars and shot at someone around this time Wednesday morning.

Tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente Union Healthcare workers are returning to the picket lines Thursday after talks of a potential settlement didn’t come to fruition Wednesday.

More than 70 golfers are prepping for this weekend’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

It’s a bittersweet weekend for Victoria National because its the last time the event will be held at the course.

It’s day four of the 102nd annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

Our 14 News Reporter Haley Kerby will be live on West Franklin Street throughout sunrise to give us a look at what we can expect.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PAMELA CHRISTINE HUCKELBY
Evansville nurse accused of stealing drugs
Accident on I-69
Helmet saves motorcycle rider during scary crash near Evansville
Going out? Here’s a look at the recent restaurant reports in Vanderburgh Co.
Dateline preview: Show to feature murder of Fairfield teen
New preview: Thursday’s Dateline to feature Megan Nichols’ story
Farm Rescue saves Illinois farmer’s harvest after severe injuries
Farm Rescue saves Illinois farmer’s harvest after severe injuries

Latest News

10/5 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
10/5 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Children show off their talents at the Fall Festival
Children show off their talents during Amateur Hour at the Fall Festival
‘I hope I match’: Friends respond to veteran’s yard sign looking for transplant donor
‘I hope I match’: Friends respond to veteran’s yard sign looking for transplant donor
Deer accident on Highway 41
Motorcycle rider hurt after hitting deer on Highway 41