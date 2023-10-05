St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter names new Director of Advancement

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter in Owensboro has a new Director of Advancement. We’re told Susan Law has over twenty years of experience working with non-profits in the social service arena.

Law says having adequate resources for those in need is crucial -- not just for them, but the city as well.

“The primary thing is that if you don’t have adequate shelter, you can’t be expected to overcome either workforce or trying get back in the workforce if you don’t have shelter or you can’t get online to fill out and apply for a job, mental health issues, substance abuse issues,” she explains. “Any of those obstacles that have found you in that position.”

While Law will work out of the women’s shelter, officials say she will work closely with all of St. Benedict’s shelters.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.