Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter names new Director of Advancement

St. Benedict Homeless Shelter names new Director of Advancement
By Bernado Malone
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter in Owensboro has a new Director of Advancement. We’re told Susan Law has over twenty years of experience working with non-profits in the social service arena.

Law says having adequate resources for those in need is crucial -- not just for them, but the city as well.

“The primary thing is that if you don’t have adequate shelter, you can’t be expected to overcome either workforce or trying get back in the workforce if you don’t have shelter or you can’t get online to fill out and apply for a job, mental health issues, substance abuse issues,” she explains. “Any of those obstacles that have found you in that position.”

While Law will work out of the women’s shelter, officials say she will work closely with all of St. Benedict’s shelters.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PAMELA CHRISTINE HUCKELBY
Evansville nurse accused of stealing drugs
Accident on I-69
Helmet saves motorcycle rider during scary crash near Evansville
Going out? Here’s a look at the recent restaurant reports in Vanderburgh Co.
Dateline preview: Show to feature murder of Fairfield teen
New preview: Thursday’s Dateline to feature Megan Nichols’ story
Farm Rescue saves Illinois farmer’s harvest after severe injuries
Farm Rescue saves Illinois farmer’s harvest after severe injuries

Latest News

Matthew Constant mugshot
Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant indicted on felony charge
Drugs seized in Ohio County
16 suspects charged in massive Ohio County drug bust
Road work generic.
Union Co. gets money to resurface part of Bethel Church Rd.
No foul play suspected after body found in Carmi shed
No foul play suspected after body found in Carmi shed