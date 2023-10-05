Rainy Thursday, finally feeling like fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain moving in from the west-southwest will spread across the Tri-State this morning. Rain is likely from around lunchtime through this afternoon. A pocket of heavy rain or a brief rumble of thunder may be possible, but we are not expecting widespread thunderstorms. That rain will then taper off to the east this evening, and the clouds will gradually clear overnight.

We are starting the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, and our temperatures will hold pretty steady throughout the day due to the clouds and the rain, only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. We will fall back back into the mid to upper 50s overnight.

Friday will be mostly sunny, but a cool breezy from the northwest will keep our high temperatures in the low 70s. That flow of cool, northerly air will ramp up Friday night into Saturday. Saturday morning will bring us our first 40s of the season with low temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Saturday afternoon will be sunny, cool and breezy with high temperatures only reaching the low 60s.

Mostly sunny skies will continue through the first half of next week, and our temperatures will slowly climb. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Sunday, upper 60s to low 70s Monday and Tuesday, and low to mid 70s Wednesday.

