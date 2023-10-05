Rain ushering in cooler temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rainfall arrived on schedule Thursday. Most areas will pick up around a half inch of rain before the showers end Thursday evening. Clearing skies overnight as lows fall into the middle 50s on Friday morning. Sunny and pleasant Friday with a high of 72. A few clouds and possible showers will sweep through late Friday, then skies will clear and lows will drop into the lower 40s Saturday morning. A sunny and brisk weekend with sunny skies, highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Sunny and dry through much of next week with highs warming to near 70 each day.

