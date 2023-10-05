Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Rain ushering in cooler temps

Coolest temps of the season on the way
10/5 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rainfall arrived on schedule Thursday. Most areas will pick up around a half inch of rain before the showers end Thursday evening. Clearing skies overnight as lows fall into the middle 50s on Friday morning. Sunny and pleasant Friday with a high of 72. A few clouds and possible showers will sweep through late Friday, then skies will clear and lows will drop into the lower 40s Saturday morning. A sunny and brisk weekend with sunny skies, highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Sunny and dry through much of next week with highs warming to near 70 each day.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PAMELA CHRISTINE HUCKELBY
Evansville nurse accused of stealing drugs
Accident on I-69
Helmet saves motorcycle rider during scary crash near Evansville
Going out? Here’s a look at the recent restaurant reports in Vanderburgh Co.
Dateline preview: Show to feature murder of Fairfield teen
New preview: Thursday’s Dateline to feature Megan Nichols’ story
Farm Rescue saves Illinois farmer’s harvest after severe injuries
Farm Rescue saves Illinois farmer’s harvest after severe injuries

Latest News

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Rainy Thursday, finally feeling like fall
10/5 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/5 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/5 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/5 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/4 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
10/4 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast