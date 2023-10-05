Birthday Club
Oldest booth at the Fall Festival shares its history

By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 102 Annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival has a deep fried history — and out of the more than 100 food booths lining West Franklin Street, we stopped by the one who has been there the longest.

“We try to stick with what we know works,” says Amber Stuart, who sells pronto pups at Howell General Baptist Church, Booth 124.

Amber has been volunteering for around 40 years, but leaders at Howell General Baptist Church tell us they are the first group to have a food booth at the festival, either in the late 1940s or early 1950s.

“We have customers that come back year after year because they know that they get a good pronto pup.”

She tells us it takes around 30 volunteers a day to make it happen and getting enough hands isn’t easy.

“We have people that have showed up every day this week that don’t even go to our church- and that’s a big thing, that’s a nice big thing,” she explains. “You just do what you can, that’s all you can ask of anybody, do what you can. And if you can’t work, pray.”

Amber says she is grateful for the Fall Festival, as this is Howell General Baptist Church’s largest fundraising event. We’re told last year they collected more than $10,000.

“It’s a good thing and im proud to be a part of it. I am proud to be able to still come and do what I can at my age.”

