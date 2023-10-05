Birthday Club
No foul play suspected after body found in Carmi shed

WFIE White Co.
WFIE White Co.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - The White County Coroner is working to identify a body found in a shed.

Coroner Chris Marsh tells us he was called around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He says a body was inside a shed behind an apartment building on Stewart Street in Carmi.

Marsh says the body had been there for quite some time and was unidentifiable.

He says the person looked as if they had been sleeping with a pillow and a blanket.

In the past, Marsh says police had been called to the shed for a squatter who was sleeping there.

He says he’ll go to Champaign Friday for the autopsy and to get DNA for matching and identifying family members.

They’ll know more after that autopsy, but right now, Marsh says all signs point to there being no foul play.

