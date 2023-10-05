NBC Dateline to air “The Note” about Tri-State murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight on 14 News, NBC will air a special report on the murder of Megan Nichols.

As we’ve reported, the young teen from Fairfield, Illinois was missing before the investigation into her disappearance suddenly changed course.

“The girl had been missing and nobody could find her for I believe three years,” Deah Jones, a Fairfield resident said.

Nichols was 15 years old in 2014 when her mom found a note saying she was running away.

After that, Nichols was considered missing for three years until her remains were found in the rural part of Wayne County.

“It’s very crazy, it doesn’t happen very often,” Jones said.

After she was found, her boyfriend Brodey Marburger was arrested and later found guilty.

In January, he was, sentenced to 50 years in prison.

“It hits close to home because you don’t want to think, a little small town like this could have anything like that happen,” another resident Krista Kamp said.

But it did.

Now NBC Dateline is airing an episode about it, returning attention to Fairfield.

“It was gossip around town that NBC was in town, it was like ‘oh stars are in town,’” Kamp said.

Episode or not, Kamp says the case is something she couldn’t forget even if she wanted.

Her husband was on the jury.

“It was a very trying time because he couldn’t discuss anything and there was a lot going on. Very scary, very emotional for this town,” Kamp said.

Reliving the nightmare isn’t easy.

At the same time, people living here can’t wait to see the story air with the truth.

“I’ve been anticipating it for weeks,” Jones said.

“We’re excited, we’re going to be watching it,” Kamp said.

