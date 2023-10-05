Motorcycle rider hurt after hitting deer on Highway 41
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was injured after a deer ran onto the highway Wednesday night in Evansville.
Officers tell us it happened in the area of Highway 41 North between Diamond and Lynch.
According to police, a deer ran onto the street and was hit by a vehicle.
Officials say another car was able to swerve out of the way in time to narrowly avoid hitting the deer.
We’re told a motorcycle behind that car couldn’t stop in time and hit the deer carcass and crashed.
Fortunately, police say the motorcycle rider only received minor injuries.
A portion of the road was closed but now is back open.
