Motorcycle rider hurt after hitting deer on Highway 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was injured after a deer ran onto the highway Wednesday night in Evansville.

Officers tell us it happened in the area of Highway 41 North between Diamond and Lynch.

According to police, a deer ran onto the street and was hit by a vehicle.

Officials say another car was able to swerve out of the way in time to narrowly avoid hitting the deer.

We’re told a motorcycle behind that car couldn’t stop in time and hit the deer carcass and crashed.

Fortunately, police say the motorcycle rider only received minor injuries.

A portion of the road was closed but now is back open.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.