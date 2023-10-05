Mental health documentary premiering in Evansville next week
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among adolescents in Indiana - so, how are communities trying to address that?
That’s the question a new documentary from Riley Children’s Health is looking to answer. It’s called “Racing to Respond”.
They’re premiering the film in Evansville next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Its creators say the documentary focuses on two families’ stories and analyzes how Indiana communities are addressing the mental health crisis.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.