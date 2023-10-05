Mental health documentary premiering in Evansville next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among adolescents in Indiana - so, how are communities trying to address that?

That’s the question a new documentary from Riley Children’s Health is looking to answer. It’s called “Racing to Respond”.

They’re premiering the film in Evansville next Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Its creators say the documentary focuses on two families’ stories and analyzes how Indiana communities are addressing the mental health crisis.

