It’s not over yet: Thursday marks day 4 of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday marks day four of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

As usual, the Half Pot sales will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m.

As of 6 a.m., that total is $797,820 and rising.

At 11:00 a.m., performer Michelle Shelton takes the stage, with kiddie rides opening at noon, followed by the rest of the rides at 2:00 p.m.

A few hours later at 5:00 p.m. is when Haywire will perform.

At 7:00 p.m., the Youth of the Day High School winners will be announced.

Then a few minutes later at 7:15 p.m., it’s Amateur Hour night four.

Finally wrapping up the night, Singer Marty Brown will perform at 8:00 p.m.

Our 14 News Reporter Haley Kerby is down on Franklin Street learning more as our Sunrise coverages continues.

You can catch her live interview in the video above.

