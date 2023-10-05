It’s not over yet: Thursday marks day 4 of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday marks day four of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

As usual, the Half Pot sales will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m.

As of 6 a.m., that total is $797,820 and rising.

At 11:00 a.m., performer Michelle Shelton takes the stage, with kiddie rides opening at noon, followed by the rest of the rides at 2:00 p.m.

A few hours later at 5:00 p.m. is when Haywire will perform.

At 7:00 p.m., the Youth of the Day High School winners will be announced.

Then a few minutes later at 7:15 p.m., it’s Amateur Hour night four.

Finally wrapping up the night, Singer Marty Brown will perform at 8:00 p.m.

