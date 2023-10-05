‘I hope I match’: Friends respond to veteran’s yard sign looking for transplant donor

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Army veteran Anthony Cobb has looked for a new kidney for three years.

After learning no one in his family was a good match, he’s started putting signs around town to find someone to help him get the transplant he needs.

After a complication with a heart catheter, Cobb lost his leg and the use of his kidneys.

“I met with my family, my wife and my two boys, and I said, I know where I’m going but I don’t want to do dialysis, I’ve heard nothing but bad things,” says Cobb.

The Army vet tells us his doctor persuaded him to try dialysis for a few months, but his outlook completely changed when his granddaughter was born.

“The thing I got to look forward to was getting a kidney transplant, playing with my grandkids, you know, and watching them grow up, cause if I don’t do it I’m dead.

After three years of searching, Cobb says a friend suggested he start making t-shirts and signs to spread the word.

“I started getting more phone calls saying, ‘Hey man, you can put a yard sign here.’”

A QR code on the signs invites those interested to take a test to see if they would be a good match.

“I’ve had friends go get tested, but even a couple of them found out that their kidneys weren’t good enough to donate, and it’s a big surgery,” he tells us.

The surgery has a six-month recovery time, but family friend Helen Alvey says she’s already started the process to get tested.

“Because he’s such a wonderful person, he’s amazing, and I really want him to get a kidney and I hope I match,” she says.

Alvey tells us while it’s a big decision, it wasn’t one she had to think too hard about.

“I’m 62, no worries, I have one to spare.”

Cobb says more people could help those in need of a transplant just by signing the back of their driver’s license to become an organ donor.

“If it doesn’t affect you or your immediate family, you don’t think about it, but hey man this is affecting people in your town, in your church, in your American legion,” he says.

Those interested in seeing if they could be a potential kidney donor match for Anthony can visit his website.

