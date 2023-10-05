Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear announces $6 million in funding for Daviess County

By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro today, Governor Andy Beshear announced over $6 million in funding for Daviess County.

Governor Beshear says the funding will be used to promote tourism, update cyber-security for the county and improve solid waste efforts.

The Director of Daviess County Solid Waste Travis Ricker tells us they received over $400,000. He says they’ll be making good use of that.

“This grants help us to make it more financially easier to do recycling, to do composting and do all these other operations that we do here, versus just throwing waste away,” he says.

Ricker states that some of the funds will be used for their household to household hazardous waste clean up this Saturday.

