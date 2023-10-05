Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant indicted on felony charge

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Former Owensboro Public School superintendent Matthew Constant has been indicted on one count of tampering with physical evidence, a Class D Felony.

That’s according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel. He was unable to tell us any new details on the Constant’s other charge, procuring or promoting the use of a minor (12 years old or older).

These charges stem from a criminal investigation in which police accuse Constant of having a relationship with a student.

We’re told Constant’s bond conditions remain the same and he will be arraigned during his next court date on October 27.

