Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant indicted on felony charge

Matthew Constant mugshot
Matthew Constant mugshot(Daviess County Detention Center)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Former Owensboro Public School superintendent Matthew Constant has been indicted on one count of tampering with physical evidence, a Class D Felony.

That’s according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel. He was unable to tell us any new details on the Constant’s other charge, procuring or promoting the use of a minor (12 years old or older).

These charges stem from a criminal investigation in which police accuse Constant of having a relationship with a student.

We’re told Constant’s bond conditions remain the same and he will be arraigned during his next court date on October 27.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

