Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EPD investigating after man shot on S. Elliott St.

EPD investigating after man shot on S. Elliott St.
EPD investigating after man shot on S. Elliott St.(Source: MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man was shot around midnight Thursday.

EPD Sergeant Anna Gray says that happened in the 1600 block of South Elliott Street.

She says a man told police he was standing in his front yard when someone fired a shot at him.

Police say the man was unable to provide much information as to who shot at him.

Gray says at this time there is no suspect, and no arrest has been made.

According to police, the man is expected to live.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PAMELA CHRISTINE HUCKELBY
Evansville nurse accused of stealing drugs
Accident on I-69
Helmet saves motorcycle rider during scary crash near Evansville
Going out? Here’s a look at the recent restaurant reports in Vanderburgh Co.
Dateline preview: Show to feature murder of Fairfield teen
New preview: Thursday’s Dateline to feature Megan Nichols’ story
Farm Rescue saves Illinois farmer’s harvest after severe injuries
Farm Rescue saves Illinois farmer’s harvest after severe injuries

Latest News

Man sentenced for attempted murder in Henderson Co.
Man sentenced for attempted murder in Henderson Co.
It’s not over yet: Thursday marks day 4 of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
It’s not over yet: Thursday marks day 4 of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
10/5 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
10/5 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
10/5 Thursday Sunrise Headlines