EPD investigating after man shot on S. Elliott St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man was shot around midnight Thursday.

EPD Sergeant Anna Gray says that happened in the 1600 block of South Elliott Street.

She says a man told police he was standing in his front yard when someone fired a shot at him.

Police say the man was unable to provide much information as to who shot at him.

Gray says at this time there is no suspect, and no arrest has been made.

According to police, the man is expected to live.

