Children show off their talents during Amateur Hour at the Fall Festival

Children show off their talents at the Fall Festival
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival held Amateur Hour tonight with several talented participants.

The program is a show that gives kids a chance to show the community their talents.

Each participant showed off unique skills such as singing, dancing and even karate.

Participants say that this is something that gives them an opportunity to show the community what they are made of.

“It’s a good opportunity to have like to dance in front of people and then like give them like a show,” says one child who participated.

Many performers we talked to said they’re already looking forward to next year’s Amateur Hour.

