4 found dead in apparent homicide at NJ home, prosecutors say

Police were called to a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, to perform a welfare check on the...
Police were called to a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, to perform a welfare check on the residents. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home.(Source: News 12 New Jersey via CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PLAINSBORO, N.J. (News 12) - Authorities in New Jersey say an investigation is underway after an apparent homicide involving four people, two of them children.

Police were called to a Plainsboro home to perform a welfare check on the residents. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home.

Family members say two of the victims were children, ages 10 and 6.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Officials are asking anyone who might have information or surveillance footage of the area to contact the Plainsboro Police Department or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

