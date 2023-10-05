Birthday Club
16 suspects charged in massive Ohio County drug bust

Drugs seized in Ohio County
Drugs seized in Ohio County(Ohio County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A two-month investigation has led to sixteen suspects charged in a large Tri-State drug bust, according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say they bought and took in more than 23 ounces of methamphetamine, a half-ounce of marijuana, an indoor and outdoor marijuana plant, an ounce of cocaine and a stolen vehicle.

Sixteen people were charged for various drug charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, cultivating marijuana, drug paraphernalia, trafficking cocaine, theft of automobile, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, trafficking marijuana and promoting contraband.

The full list of those charged can be found below.

