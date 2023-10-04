Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

10/4 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT
(WFIE) - Breaking news we’re following overnight out of Maryland, five people are in the hospital this morning after an active shooter situation at Morgan State University in Baltimore.

Right now, police say they’re still searching for the suspect.

Back here in Evansville, one person was left seriously hurt after their car flipped several times.

It happened at the intersection of Virginia and U.S. 41.

After a dramatic day on Capitol Hill House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of his job.

A first in United States history, and the search for a new house speaker is already underway.

It’s day three of the 102nd annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby will be live on West Franklin Street throughout sunrise to give us a rundown of the events.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Vehicle crashes into Embassy Apartments, displaces multiple people

