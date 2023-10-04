Birthday Club
VHS helping raise funds for animals with Fall Festival
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society has settled into the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival once again this year to fund raise for animals.

This year at the Fall Festival, VHS is excited to help raise funds for the animals.

In addition to their food booth, starting tomorrow they will be able to take over a Fall Festival parking lot and all the proceeds from the parking lot fees will go to support the animals.

VHS states being at the Fall Festival is one of the best ways in helping support the animals.

“The Fall Festival is one of our biggest fundraisers for the animals its one of the fun shift to work we always need volunteers, but it’s great all the proceeds go back to the animals its a great fundraiser for us,” said event coordinator, Mackenzee McKittrick.

While they’re serving food they’re also spreading awareness about their reduced adoption fees now through October 15th.

The parking lot hosted by VHS will be from Wednesday to Friday 5p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

