VCSO investigating after man attempts break-in, shoots at owner on Oak Gate Rd.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A car-break in attempt Wednesday morning resulted to a shots fired on Oak Gate Road.

That’s according to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson.

The sheriff says a man tried to break into a car, and the owner confronted him.

A release shows that’s when the two going into a fight, and the suspect fired a gun and ran off.

According to officials, no one was hurt in the incident.

Deputies say they searched for the suspect, but were not able to find them.

This is an ongoing investigation.

