Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

VCSO investigating after man attempts break-in, shoots at owner on Oak Gate Rd.

VCSO investigating after man attempts break-in, shoots at owner on Oak Gate Rd.
VCSO investigating after man attempts break-in, shoots at owner on Oak Gate Rd.(KTTC)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A car-break in attempt Wednesday morning resulted to a shots fired on Oak Gate Road.

That’s according to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson.

The sheriff says a man tried to break into a car, and the owner confronted him.

A release shows that’s when the two going into a fight, and the suspect fired a gun and ran off.

According to officials, no one was hurt in the incident.

Deputies say they searched for the suspect, but were not able to find them.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Megan Nichols
Thursday’s Dateline to feature Megan Nichols’ story
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Surveillance footage catches Owensboro VFW being vandalized
UPDATE: Juvenile faces multiple charges after vandalizing Owensboro VFW
Vehicle crashes into Embassy Apartments, displaces multiple people

Latest News

Henderson Police pink patches
Get your ‘pink patch’ from Henderson Police
Fun continues on Franklin St. for day 3 of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
Fun continues on Franklin St. for day 3 of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
I-64 back to normal after semi flips near I-69, I64 interchange
I-64 back to normal after semi flips near I-69, I64 interchange
10/4 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines