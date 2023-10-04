Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Two men arrested on gun possession charges in Evansville

Two men arrested on gun possession charges in Evansville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department officials say Jeremiah Maffett and Jushaun Norfleet were arrested during a traffic stop after leaving the Academy for Innovative Studies at Stringtown and Diamond Avenue.

Officials say both men exited the student pickup line, left and were pulled over shortly after on Richardt Avenue.

EPD says officers could smell marijuana and asked the men if either of them were armed.

Officials say they found two handguns tucked between a seat and the center console and under the passenger side.

Norfleet and Maffett were booked on a possession of a firearm on school property charge.

EVSC Chief Communication Officer Jason Woebkenberg referred us to EPD for information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
TANAZEA MARIE WOODS
VCSO: Evansville woman caught speeding hops backseat before arrest
Bremen fire at Cal-Maine Foods
Update: 100K chickens killed in Bremen fire
Surveillance footage catches Owensboro VFW being vandalized
UPDATE: Juvenile faces multiple charges after vandalizing Owensboro VFW
Day 1: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins
Day 1: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins

Latest News

Turoni’s set to reopen Thursday after weekend fire
Turoni’s set to reopen Thursday after weekend fire
VHS helping raise funds for animals with Fall Festival
VHS helping raise funds for animals with Fall Festival
Matthew Kohl
Evansville paramedic to be honored in Washington, D.C. after helping child hit by car
Community braves heat during second day of Fall Festival
Community braves heat during second day of Fall Festival