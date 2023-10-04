Two men arrested on gun possession charges in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department officials say Jeremiah Maffett and Jushaun Norfleet were arrested during a traffic stop after leaving the Academy for Innovative Studies at Stringtown and Diamond Avenue.

Officials say both men exited the student pickup line, left and were pulled over shortly after on Richardt Avenue.

EPD says officers could smell marijuana and asked the men if either of them were armed.

Officials say they found two handguns tucked between a seat and the center console and under the passenger side.

Norfleet and Maffett were booked on a possession of a firearm on school property charge.

EVSC Chief Communication Officer Jason Woebkenberg referred us to EPD for information.

