Turoni’s set to reopen Thursday after weekend fire

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The original location of Turoni’s Pizza and Brewery are repairing the building after the fire happened on Sunday.

Since the fire, officials are taking a look at the whole building checking everything that might need to be replaced.

Restaurant officials have brought crews in to replace old lines check the electricity lines and the gas lines.

The owner says with the incident, it allows them to clean everything throughout the building and see on what we can improve on.

“We got crews in here they are going over every square inch of the building so all the gas all the electric you know where like I aid we are cleaning stuff out and we are getting a real good look at the building as a whole its a little bit of a blessing we’re making some improvements along the way as we do this and we are seeing some things that we may not have noticed had this not happened.”

The restaurant is set to on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

