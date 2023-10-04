Traffic Alert: I-64 W. down to one lane after semi flips near I-69, I64 interchange

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A semi flipped at the interchange of I-69 and I-64.

According to dispatchers, the call came in as a semi flipped as it was going on the loop from I-69 North to 64 West toward Illinois.

Right now, we know I-64 West is down to one lane, while the ramp from I-69 North is closed.

Dispatch says they are now waiting on a tow truck to arrive.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.