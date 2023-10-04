Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Traffic Alert: I-64 W. down to one lane after semi flips near I-69, I64 interchange

Traffic Alert: I-64 W. down to one lane after semi flips near I-69, I64 interchange
Traffic Alert: I-64 W. down to one lane after semi flips near I-69, I64 interchange(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A semi flipped at the interchange of I-69 and I-64.

According to dispatchers, the call came in as a semi flipped as it was going on the loop from I-69 North to 64 West toward Illinois.

Right now, we know I-64 West is down to one lane, while the ramp from I-69 North is closed.

Dispatch says they are now waiting on a tow truck to arrive.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Megan Nichols
Thursday’s Dateline to feature Megan Nichols’ story
Surveillance footage catches Owensboro VFW being vandalized
UPDATE: Juvenile faces multiple charges after vandalizing Owensboro VFW
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Vehicle crashes into Embassy Apartments, displaces multiple people

Latest News

Mackey road closure
Traffic Alert: S.R. 168 closing near Mackey
Henderson U.S. 41 bridge inspection to cause southbound lane closure swap
Henderson U.S. 41 bridge inspection to cause southbound lane closure swap
Henderson U.S. 41 bridge inspection to cause southbound lane closure swap
Henderson U.S. 41 bridge inspection to cause southbound lane closure swap
Warrick County Graphic
Semi overturns in Warrick Co.
Wednesday Bridge Traffic
Day 3: Traffic backups continue for Twin Bridge drivers