Traffic Alert: I-64 W. down to one lane after semi flips near I-69, I64 interchange
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A semi flipped at the interchange of I-69 and I-64.
According to dispatchers, the call came in as a semi flipped as it was going on the loop from I-69 North to 64 West toward Illinois.
Right now, we know I-64 West is down to one lane, while the ramp from I-69 North is closed.
Dispatch says they are now waiting on a tow truck to arrive.
We will update this story as it develops.
