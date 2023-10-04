Birthday Club
Stolen car found during prowler search

Courtesy: Chris Shadrock
Courtesy: Chris Shadrock(KWTX)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say a car was stolen and found in Henderson

Officers say they were called to North McKinley Street because two people were trying to get inside people’s cars.

While searching the area, police found a stolen vehicle.

They say the car came from Evansville and had several stolen items inside it. Those have been returned.

Police remind people to keep their car doors locked.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact the Henderson Police Department.

