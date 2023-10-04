Birthday Club
Helmet saves motorcycle rider during scary crash near Evansville

Southbound I-69 down to one lane after motorcycle accident
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a motorcycle accident with injuries on I-69 in Vanderburgh County.

We’re told the crash was called in near mile marker 13 shortly after 4:30 p.m.

According to police, the motorcycle rider was heading north when he went into the median, lost control and flipped his bike.

Officials say he was wearing a helmet and it likely saved his life. The rider had arm and shoulder injuries, but nothing life-threatening.

14 News confirms that I-69 is completely back open.

