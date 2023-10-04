Rainy Thursday, cooler for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds continued to stream into the Tri-State on Wednesday as southwest winds kicked up humidity. Light rain will move in late Wednesday night and will continue through Thursday. A few thunderstorms are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Locally heavy rainfall will be the main concern. Lows will drop into the middle 60s on Thursday morning, and highs will stay in the lower 70s. Rain will move out on Thursday night and lows will sink into the middle 50s. Clearing and cooler Friday with highs in the lower 70s. Another surge of Canadian air will push lows into the mid 40s over the weekend, while highs will only reach the low to middle 60s. The cool and dry weather will linger into the first half of next week.

