Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

‘Pretty bittersweet’: Old Somerville school building being demolished

Old Somerville School
Old Somerville School(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Another old school building is coming down in Gibson County.

Somerville Town Board President David Willis tells us a contractor started removing vegetation from the old school building on South Lincoln Street this week.

He says they plan to start demo next week.

“It’s a pretty bittersweet event. It’s an eyesore, but many families in this community have people who went to school there. There have been a lot of fond memories, but the building served its purpose,” said Willis.

The old school was built in 1930, and Willis tells us it closed back in 1983.

He says a private owner did have plans to turn it into an assisted living facility, but the building was beyond repair.

Records on the assessor’s website show the entire back half of the roof had fallen in.

They show the town bought the property earlier this year for $5,000.

Willis says in the future, they hope to make it a park with playground equipment.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Dateline preview: Show to feature murder of Fairfield teen
New preview: Thursday’s Dateline to feature Megan Nichols’ story
Farm Rescue saves Illinois farmer’s harvest after severe injuries
Farm Rescue saves Illinois farmer’s harvest after severe injuries
Surveillance footage catches Owensboro VFW being vandalized
UPDATE: Juvenile faces multiple charges after vandalizing Owensboro VFW

Latest News

PAMELA CHRISTINE HUCKELBY
Evansville pharmacy employee accused of stealing drugs
Courtesy: Chris Shadrock
Stolen car found during prowler search
Massive fire breaks out at Cal-Maine Foods in Bremen, KY.
PETA blames non-vegans for Bremen fire that killed 100K chickens
Governor joins leaders for new business ribbon cutting in Madisonville
Governor joins leaders for business expansion ribbon cutting in Madisonville