‘Pretty bittersweet’: Old Somerville school building being demolished

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Another old school building is coming down in Gibson County.

Somerville Town Board President David Willis tells us a contractor started removing vegetation from the old school building on South Lincoln Street this week.

He says they plan to start demo next week.

“It’s a pretty bittersweet event. It’s an eyesore, but many families in this community have people who went to school there. There have been a lot of fond memories, but the building served its purpose,” said Willis.

The old school was built in 1930, and Willis tells us it closed back in 1983.

He says a private owner did have plans to turn it into an assisted living facility, but the building was beyond repair.

Records on the assessor’s website show the entire back half of the roof had fallen in.

They show the town bought the property earlier this year for $5,000.

Willis says in the future, they hope to make it a park with playground equipment.

