PETA blames non-vegans for Bremen fire that killed 100K chickens

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - If you aren’t a vegan, PETA is pointing the finger at you for the factory fire in Bremen that happened over the weekend.

PETA reached out to 14 News and shared with us the “sky-high memorial” they plan on placing, which puts all responsibility on non-vegans for that fire that killed 100,000 chickens.

“Each of these chickens was an individual who died in terror and pain, engulfed by smoke and flames,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA urges everyone to take a stand against Cal-Maine’s wretched history and prevent birds from being crammed into warehouses in the first place by going vegan.”

A PETA spokesperson says that each person who goes vegan spares nearly 200 animals a year and dramatically shrinks their carbon footprint.

PETA Memorial (PETA)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.