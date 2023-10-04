Person hospitalized after crashing into tree on Stringtown Road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EPD are on scene of an accident that happened Wednesday evening just outside Stringtown Elementary School.

Dispatch says officers responded to the 4800 block of Stringtown Road at 4:25 p.m. for an accident with injuries.

We’re told when officials arrived, they learned that a vehicle had hit a tree.

Officials confirm someone involved with this accident was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

