Person hospitalized after crashing into tree on Stringtown Road

((MGN))
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EPD are on scene of an accident that happened Wednesday evening just outside Stringtown Elementary School.

Dispatch says officers responded to the 4800 block of Stringtown Road at 4:25 p.m. for an accident with injuries.

We’re told when officials arrived, they learned that a vehicle had hit a tree.

Officials confirm someone involved with this accident was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

