Man on parole found with lots of meth, police say

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police say a man on parole is back in jail on drug charges.

Officers say 42-year-old Charles Cronin was arrested after they searched his home in Tell City.

Police say this was for suspicion of illegal drug activity.

Inside the home, officers say they found several bags of meth and paraphernalia.

Cronin is now facing several possession charges.

