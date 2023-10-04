Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man on parole found with lots of meth, police say

Man on parole found with lots of meth, police say
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police say a man on parole is back in jail on drug charges.

Officers say 42-year-old Charles Cronin was arrested after they searched his home in Tell City.

Police say this was for suspicion of illegal drug activity.

Inside the home, officers say they found several bags of meth and paraphernalia.

Cronin is now facing several possession charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Dateline preview: Show to feature murder of Fairfield teen
New preview: Thursday’s Dateline to feature Megan Nichols’ story
Farm Rescue saves Illinois farmer’s harvest after severe injuries
Farm Rescue saves Illinois farmer’s harvest after severe injuries
Surveillance footage catches Owensboro VFW being vandalized
UPDATE: Juvenile faces multiple charges after vandalizing Owensboro VFW

Latest News

Bosse Marching Band preparing for historic performance
Stolen car found during prowler search
Stolen car found during prowler search
Old Somerville School
‘Pretty bittersweet’: Old Somerville school building being demolished
PAMELA CHRISTINE HUCKELBY
Evansville pharmacy employee accused of stealing drugs
Courtesy: Chris Shadrock
Stolen car found during prowler search