Governor joins leaders for business expansion ribbon cutting in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - More than 50 new full-time jobs are being created in Madisonville.

A ribbon cutting for Ahlstrom, a manufacturer of fiber-based specialty materials, was held for the company’s new $68 million facility.

Governor Beshear was there with local leaders.

“I want to congratulate Ahlstrom on this significant milestone in Madisonville,” said Gov. Beshear. “The company has been an important part of the community for nearly 50 years, and its new operation builds on the economic momentum we are seeing across the commonwealth. I want to thank the company’s leadership for allowing me to join them in cutting the ribbon on the new facility and I look forward to seeing Ahlstrom continue to thrive here in Kentucky.”

The new facility, announced in May 2021, will house a glass fiber tissue production line to make substrates for flooring materials such as luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet materials.

The company’s current 133-employee facility in Madisonville produces filtration materials for automotive and industrial applications.

