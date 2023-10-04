Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
TANAZEA MARIE WOODS
VCSO: Evansville woman caught speeding hops backseat before arrest
Bremen fire at Cal-Maine Foods
Update: 100K chickens killed in Bremen fire
Surveillance footage catches Owensboro VFW being vandalized
UPDATE: Juvenile faces multiple charges after vandalizing Owensboro VFW
Day 1: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins
Day 1: 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival officially begins

Latest News

Two men arrested on gun possession charges in Evansville
Two men arrested on gun possession charges in Evansville
Turoni’s set to reopen Thursday after weekend fire
Turoni’s set to reopen Thursday after weekend fire
VHS helping raise funds for animals with Fall Festival
VHS helping raise funds for animals with Fall Festival
Matthew Kohl
Evansville paramedic to be honored in Washington, D.C. after helping child hit by car
Community braves heat during second day of Fall Festival
Community braves heat during second day of Fall Festival