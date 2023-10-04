Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Going out? Here’s a look at the recent restaurant reports in Vanderburgh Co.

By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We’re taking a look at the most recent Vanderburgh County Health Department’s restaurant reports.

The last ones we shared were from the week of August 6, so we have several you can take a look at.

Click here for the week of September 10.

Click here for the week of September 3.

Click here for the week of August 27.

We didn’t receive reports for the week of August 20.

Click here for the week of August 13.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Henderson Co. family court judge suspended indefinitely
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Megan Nichols
Thursday’s Dateline to feature Megan Nichols’ story
Surveillance footage catches Owensboro VFW being vandalized
UPDATE: Juvenile faces multiple charges after vandalizing Owensboro VFW
Farm Rescue saves Illinois farmer’s harvest after severe injuries
Farm Rescue saves Illinois farmer’s harvest after severe injuries

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. hosting drive-thru flu vaccination clinic
Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. hosting drive-thru flu vaccination clinic
EPD addressing mental health crisis through new partnership
EPD addressing mental health crisis through partnership
New community center ‘The Gathering Place’ officially opens its doors
New community center ‘The Gathering Place’ officially opens its doors
Henderson Schools
Henderson Schools get $600K ‘Stronger Connections’ grant