Get your ‘pink patch’ from Henderson Police

By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are taking part in the Pink Patch Project.

They say the goal is to raise awareness and money for treatment and care of those battling cancer.

Pink Henderson Police Department patches are being sold for $10.00, and all proceeds will be donated to Chemo Buddies.

To purchase a patch, you may come to the Henderson Police Department and speak with Lieutenant Daniel Lehman or send a self-addressed and stamped envelope containing a $10.00 check and a patch will be mailed to you.

Henderson Police Department

Attn: Pink Patch

1990 Barret Ct.

Henderson, KY 42420

Patches will also be available for sale at the fifth annual Chili Cook Off in downtown Henderson on October 14, 2023, 11a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Henderson Police/Cops Connecting with Kids booth.

