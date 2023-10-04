Fun continues on Franklin St. for day 3 of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marks day three for the 102nd West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

Once again, Half pot sales will start off the festivities at 10 a.m.

Right now, the total stands at $543,320 and counting.

At 11:00 a.m., Sarah Werner will take the stage, with kiddie rides opening at noon.

All other rides will open at 2:00 p.m.

The Jason Lee Mckinny Band will be playing some live music at 5 p.m., then Amateur Hour night three kicks off at 7:00 p.m.

Wrapping up the performances for the night, ‘That’s What She Said!’ will be performing live at 8:00 p.m.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society will also be at the Fall Festival to raise money for their animals.

In addition to their food booth, they will take over a Fall Festival parking lot.

[Previous Story: VHS helping raise funds for animals with Fall Festival]

Leaders say the proceeds from the parking lot fees will go to support the animals.

VHS crews say being at the Fall Festival is one of the best ways to support them.

While they’re serving food, they’re also spreading awareness about their reduced adoption fees going on now through October 15.

The parking lot hosted by VHS will be Wednesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

