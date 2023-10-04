Evansville pharmacy employee accused of stealing drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pharmacy worker in Evansville is facing felony drug charges after the state Attorney General’s office says she stole narcotics from her employer.

Officials say 53-year-old Pamela Huckelby worked at Select Specialty Hospital.

Investigators say a supervisor at the hospital spotted her removing Hydrocodone for another nurse’s patient with no one else’s knowledge

The supervisor then found Huckelby had done this on multiple occasions and reported it to investigators.

They say as they looked into the hospital records, they found multiple instances where Huckelby had interfered with prescriptions, failed to keep records and possessed narcotics.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.