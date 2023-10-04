Evansville paramedic to be honored in Washington, D.C. after helping child hit by car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Matthew Kohl, a paramedic with American Medical Response (AMR) in Evansville, was named one of 32 Global Medical Response (GMR) Stars of Life.

Kohl and the other honorees from across the country will be recognized at the American Ambulance Association (AAA) Stars of Life Awards Ceremony, in Washington, D.C. November 5-8.

“This award is among the highest honors an EMS professional can receive,” says Lee Turpen, operations manager for AMR. “Matthew is an ultra-professional paramedic who has rapidly risen through the ranks. Throughout his meteoric career, he has shown deft skill in trauma care, exemplified by his actions in January of this year when he came to the aid of a young child, and for which he has received this national recognition.”

They say Kohl’s care included spinal motion restriction, oxygen, IV access and appropriate pediatric analgesia with Fentanyl.

Officials say the time from dispatch to arrival at a Level-II trauma center was fifteen minutes, and the care Kohl provided was lauded as “perfect trauma care” upon review by the trauma center.

They say the patient is recovering after multiple surgeries.

“Thank you to Global Medical Response and the American Ambulance Association for this honor and to my team in Evansville; I would be nothing without all of them,” says Kohl. “The team involved in treating that child, from the crews on scene to the dispatchers who kept everything moving, are some of the finest professionals I’ve ever worked with. My crews have always inspired me to be my absolute best, and I simply could not ask for better leadership in terms of support and guidance.”

“To be selected for the award, I’m honored beyond belief,” says Kohl, “anything involving kids is usually not ideal. Nobody wants to have to deal with an injured child, especially when it’s as gravely injured as this case.”

When it came time to submit EMS providers for a Star of Life Award, Kohl’s Operations Supervisor James DiMarco says it was an easy pick. Out of all the applicants around the nation, Kohl was one of the chosen.

“Man I’m super proud for Matt, happy for Matt. Proud for the organization as a whole,” says DiMarco, “it’s very rewarding to see somebody getting that appreciation.”

DiMarco says EMS is a commonly overlooked service, and one where heroic acts will sometimes go unnoticed. So an award like this, while not the first one Evansville AMR has received, feels good.

“Everybody does an excellent job of making sure that the residents and the citizens and the visitors to Evansville have a top-notch EMS service when they need it,” says DiMarco.

As for Kohl, he says the award is more so a reflection on the men and women that he gets to serve alongside each and every day.

“While nobody wants to be the one getting the award in a situation like this, I feel very privileged that my peers trusted me to be the one to represent us on a national stage,” says Kohl.

