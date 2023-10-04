Championship weekend: Teeing off for a final time at Victoria National

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Golfers hit the practice range Wednesday at Victoria National in preparation for the final leg of the Korn Ferry Tour.

The 12th annual Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance kicks off Thursday morning, the first of a four-day competition for 30 PGA Tour invites, with a field of 73 golfers vying for them.

“It’s been a great course for the tour championship,” Tournament Director Patrick Nichol said. “We’ve seen some really good champions come out here, it’s a great test of golf and the players always enjoy the challenges it presents.”

As we’ve reported, this is the final year of the Korn Ferry Tour stopping at Victoria National, after Golf Club officials exercised their five year out, halfway through a 10-year contract with the PGA Tour affiliate.

The 12 year run began when United Companies Executive Chairman Ron Romain made the big push for the tour to come to the Tri-State. A run that he says helped to put his hometown on the map.

“[It’s] Given Evansville a bit more recognition throughout the country for sure if not worldwide, because it’s broadcast in 185 countries,” Romain said.

Romain, along with Nichol, says the weekend is a collaborative effort, including the help of around 100 volunteers.

“This is probably the best group of volunteers I’ve been around in my 23-year career and 300 plus events,” Nichol said.

Although it isn’t a guarantee that the volunteers will follow suit to French Lick Resort starting next year, Romain isn’t concerned about losing a volunteer base he’s had for so long.

“We’ve had this core group that have stayed with us from the beginning, so I think we’ll get a fair number of those,” Romain said. “[But] French Lick, because they’ve had golf tournaments up there before, they’ve got a volunteer base already in place.”

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance will be moving to the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort starting next year.

Romain is hoping folks will make the trip when it moves but is grateful to the community for the over a decade of main stay at Victoria National.

“We’re going to continue to do what we do as far as raising money for charity, that’s not going to change,” Romain said. “We hope people will drive an hour to come and watch the tournament, they’ve supported it here tremendously so we’ll hope they’ll continue to do the same up at French Lick.”

The championship kicks off Thursday morning with the first tee-off happening just after 7:30 a.m.

The PGA Tour card invites will be handed out on Sunday afternoon, after the conclusion of the championship.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.