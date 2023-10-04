Bosse Marching Band preparing for historic performance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Bosse Marching Band is rehearsing for their biggest performance yet.

For the first time in history, they’ll be competing in ISSMA’s Scholastic State Finals in Franklin, Indiana.

Bosse’s band director James Smith says the band competed in the Olympics about 50 years ago.

Now, the band is hoping to win their first state title in school history.

Smith says since June, students have racked up thousands of hours of practice.

