Another hot one today, but rain and cooler weather arrive tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a long stretch of sunny and unseasonably warm weather, changes are finally on the way!

We will see increasing clouds throughout the day today as a cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures are starting in the low to mid 60s this morning and will climb into the mid to upper 80s once again this afternoon, which is more than 10° above average for this time of year!

Our temperatures will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 60s overnight under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible late tonight into early Thursday morning, mainly in the western end of the Tri-State.

Rain will spread from west to east across our region Thursday morning, and rain is likely from around midday through Thursday afternoon. It is possible we could see a pocket of heavy rain or a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected. High temperatures will only reach the low to mid 70s due to the cloudy and rainy conditions.

We will see clearing skies Friday as the cold front bringing us that rain works its way off to the east. Behind that cold front, noticeably cooler air will also flow into our region from the north. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Friday, which is normal for this time of year, but then we take it one step further. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s this weekend with morning lows in the low to mid 40s. Our first 40s of the season!

