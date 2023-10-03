Birthday Club
‘Week of Pink’ to be held at Swonder Ice Arena

By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville is trying to do its part in raising money for breast cancer research.

Next week, the parks department is teaming up with the Swonder Ice Arena for their first Week of Pink.

All week-long you’ll be able to take part in themed events at the ice arena.

Monday kicks things off with the adult league night.

Tuesday is skate with your mom - a good night for new skaters to get out on the ice.

Wednesday is family night, and college night is Friday.

All these events lead up to Evansville Hoses’ benefit hockey game against Nashville fire.

