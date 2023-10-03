Birthday Club
Vehicle crashes into Embassy Apartments, displaces multiple people

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple people are without housing Monday night after a car ran into an apartment building.

Evansville Police tell us the crash happened just after 5 p.m. at the Embassy Apartments off Vann Avenue, between Washington and Covert Avenue.

Police say that a young man was moving a vehicle and was having a hard time navigating it. EPD says he ran into two cars before crashing into the building.

Officials say no one was injured during the crash.

Police say at least four apartments were immediately impacted and had to be evacuated.

We have reached out to the apartment complex and are waiting to hear back.

